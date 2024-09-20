NCIS: Origins isn’t just exploring Gibbs when he was younger — the prequel also features Mark Harmon reprising his role as the present-day version of the character.

During a panel discussion with reporters on Thursday, September 19, NCIS: Origins showrunner David J. North confirmed that Harmon, 73, would briefly appear as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the pilot episode, which premieres on October 14.

“That was a discussion between Mark, myself and [co-showrunner] Gina Monreal. I hope the audience will be excited to see him after so many years,” North said, according to TVLine. “We are focusing on him telling the story of 1991. As far as Mark appearing again, we are open to anything.”

The exciting news comes after Harmon said he had no official plans to return to NCIS. “It wasn’t so much a decision to leave, but the right timing to push away a little bit,” he said on a July panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour about his departure. “I was thrilled with the story line they came up with and how they handled the character. And the show continued on.”

Related: Reboots and Revivals Missing Beloved TV Stars It’s officially the time of reboots and revivals on TV. While many original cast members return for new series revisiting old stories, many shows have left out major stars when returning. From reality TV like Jersey Shore — Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola did not return for the spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when it debuted […]

Harmon, who is still an executive producer on NCIS, was asked whether he could see himself returning in an onscreen capacity.

“I have been asked that a lot,” Harmon noted. “[But] I’ve always let the writers do what they want to do.”

Harmon made his NCIS debut as Gibbs in 2003 and played the lead for 18 years. His final appearance aired in late 2021, and Harmon hasn’t returned to the flagship show. He has, however, signed on to be the narrator for the prequel series NCIS: Origins and serves as an executive producer on the project alongside his eldest son, Sean Harmon.

“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” Harmon said about his exit in an August 2022 interview featured in the season 19 DVD release. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I’m not retired. The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”

Related: TV Stars Who Left Shows and Came Back Saying goodbye is tough — staying away is even tougher. That’s the case for many stars in TV shows. Episodic TV, although it’s changing constantly in the midst of the streaming wars, isn’t a small commitment. Many dramas include 24 hour-long episodes per season, leaving little room for other projects. That said, many actors who […]

NCIS co-showrunner Steven D. Binder hasn’t ruled out bringing Harmon back to the original show, now entering season 21, telling TVLine in April, “Of course the door is always open. But when we bring him back, we’re not going to bring him back for two minutes. It’s got to be something special.”

The upcoming prequel, which stars Austin Stowell as the titular character, will begin in 1991 and follow the life of a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. According to the official synopsis, NCIS: Origins takes viewers along with Gibbs as he “starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks.”

NCIS: Origins premieres on CBS Monday, October 14, at 10 p.m. ET.