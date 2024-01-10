The NCIS universe is getting bigger in 2024 thanks to the upcoming prequel series, NCIS: Origins.

CBS announced on Friday, January 7, that the show about Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (previously played by Mark Harmon) origin story received a straight to series order for the 2024-2025 broadcast season.

“We are elated and honored to continue the expansion of the NCIS universe in such a unique and unexpected way,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a press release at the time. “Viewers can look forward to Mark Harmon returning to CBS to narrate the complex and mysterious backstory of Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ early years in NCIS: Origins, which will build on the rich legacy of this character while reintroducing fan-favorite characters and meeting new ones.”

Although Harmon stepped back from the role of Gibbs in 2021 after 18 years, his character’s story is far from over. “This really is the making of Leroy Jethro Gibbs,” co-showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North added. “And even the most dedicated NCIS fans will discover that they don’t know the whole story.”

Scroll down to learn more about the latest NCIS drama:

What Is ‘NCIS: Origins’ About?

The prequel will take viewers back to 1991 “prior to the events of NCIS” as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs “starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks,” the logline reads.

Will Mark Harmon Be on ‘NCIS: Origins’?

Harmon will not reprise his role as Gibbs on camera, however, he will narrate the series. The actor will also serve as one of the executive producers alongside his son Sean Harmon. Sean previously portrayed Young Gibbs on NCIS but will not be portraying the character this time around.

“The character of Gibbs has been an important part of my life for 20 years, both in watching my father craft the role and previously having the honor to play young Gibbs myself,” Sean said in a January press release. “I always felt there was a tale worth telling about his earlier years, so I am thrilled to be stepping into a producing role alongside Gina, David and my dad as we tell this story and reveal a new side of this beloved character.”

Which ‘NCIS’ Characters Will Be Featured?

Alongside a Young Gibbs, fans will meet the younger version of Mike Franks (originally played by Muse Watson). TVLine reported in January that a young Special Agent Vera Strickland, originated by Roma Maffia, will pop up in season 1.

Who Are the ‘NCIS: Origins’ Producers?

In addition to Mark and Sean, NCIS: Origins’ co-showrunners Monreal and North will work as executive producers on the project. Monreal and North previously worked together on NCIS for 10 years. North is currently the co-showrunner for NCIS and an executive producer with Mark on the franchise’s longest running series.

When Will ‘NCIS: Origins’ Premiere?

CBS has not announced the exact premiere date for season 1 of NCIS: Origins, but it is set for the 2024-2025 lineup and a fall release.

Where Can You Watch ‘NCIS: Origins’?

The new series will air weekly on CBS and livestream on Paramount Plus for premium subscribers. The episodes will be available the next day for all other Paramount Plus users.