Lifetime’s docuseries Married at First Sight is returning in 2018 and this time, will be set in Boston! Season 6 will kick off on January 2, showing the moment six singles meet their matches for the first time at the altar, then capturing the challenges the couples face as they get to know each other.

This season, sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz and marriage counselor Pastor Calvin Roberson are joined by Boston-based psychologist and Professor Dr. Jessica Griffin, who was recently featured on FYI’s Seven Year Switch. The panel of experts will work to create three compatible couples and mentor the pairs throughout the season.

It’s been a difficult journey for many couples to continue their relationships after the show ends. Last season’s Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs recently ended things when rumors that he cheated surfaced. He took to Twitter to clear the air on Monday, November 20. “Prior to any statements made about me, we were no longer living together and I already filed for divorce,” he wrote. “This was known to both parties, my lawyer, and the lawyer for the show. The reason that led me to filed for divorce from Ms. Downs was thoroughly understood by all parties as well.”

However, some couples have made it work, including season 1’s Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Henley Grace, in August. The pair have their own spinoff series, Jamie and Doug Plus One, coming in December, Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month. The special will document the moments leading up to and capturing the birth of their first child.

Married at First Sight premieres on Lifetime Tuesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. ET, following Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special.

