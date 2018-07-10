Introducing … the newlyweds! In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight’s season 7 premiere, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd explain why they’re looking for love on the Lifetime reality show.

Danielle is in software sales in Dallas, Texas, and has a love for furry friends. “My biggest passion is taking care of dogs. I actually foster them. It’s been really fulfilling to have these dogs that would otherwise be euthanized saved so it’s definitely rewarding,” Danielle, 30, says in the preview. However, she’s still looking for more.

“I have experienced so much in my 20s. I’ve traveled the world. I’ve been in love before and it just hasn’t worked out. A lot of the time, they’re not always faithful,” she revealed, adding that all her friends are now married – and she’s ready to find the right one.

Bobby is in the same boat: He’s the only one in the family who hasn’t been married and is very close to his kin. At 27, he’s ready to settle down.

“I want to give myself to a woman like my dad gave himself to my mom. I’ve failed miserably in relationships in the past,” the project manager revealed. “I want to have the same kind of family that my parents gave me and my sister.”

Danielle and Bobby are one of the three new couples starring in this season. The others are Amber Martorana and Dave Flahtery from California, and Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson (no, not Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend!), who are both looking for a partner with the same religious views as they have.

Season 7 of Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) premieres on Lifetime Tuesday, July 10, 9 p.m. ET.

