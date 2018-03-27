Jaclyn and Ryan are looking to his parents for advice! In an exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, March 27, episode of Married At First Sight, the couple sit down for dinner and quickly reveal that things haven’t been going as great as they had hoped.

“There are definitely times where it’s are hard, but through the ups and downs, I think we’ve agreed that it’s important we hold true to our values and trust with each other and follow through with what we want to do and see what we can get out of this marriage and relationship,” he says.

Jackie adds: “I don’t think we knew exactly how challenging [it would be]. I don’t know why we didn’t think that but we went in, the first week was so fun and then … condensing a two-year marriage into eight weeks? Of course there’s gonna be challenges.”

In her testimonial, she says that the journey has been “like a roller coaster,” admitting, “we’re both afraid that it could end, not in our favor. That’s scary.”

His dad tells them that life isn’t perfect and that they’re rooting for them. “You’re gonna have your ups and downs but more ups,” he says. His wife added: “You can’t assume that just in that short amount of time, that you’re gonna solve all your ups and downs. It takes a while to know how the other one works.”

In Ryan’s testimonial, he admits that marriage scares him because he feels like he’ll never have what his parents have. “At the end of the day, there are still so many more things that we argue about,” he confesses. “Becoming a husband and taking on the husband role is definitely harder than I ever imagined. I’m not really sure that we can ever have a relationship [like the one] my parents built.”

Married At First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesday, March 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

