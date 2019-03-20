Difficult decisions! The couples finished up the mini-moon during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Married At First Sight, and tensions seemed high as the fate of their marriages seemed up in the air. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode below!

Kate Tells Luke Her Secret

Kate hadn’t told Luke that she told the experts they were having sex until after the trip. She talked to the other women about her relationship and ended up confiding in Jasmine about her secret sex life.

“I don’t know how long I can stay with someone that wants to be attracted to me but isn’t. How much time am I supposed to give to feel desirable to my husband?” Kate said.

“It’s just painful to be in a relationship where my husband doesn’t desire me.”She finally told Luke everything, and he was furious. He blamed it on her drinking and Kate sobbed the entire way home.“Just the way you go about things when you’ve been drinking makes me very uncomfortable,” he said.

She ended up getting frustrated and giving him the silent treatment.

Stephanie Has Doubts

AJ hasn’t hid that he is in love with having a wife, but Stephanie opened up this week about what she’s contemplating before decision day. Her biggest problem is AJ’s anger issues.

“He’ll just blow up. He doesn’t hide the way he feels,” she said. “The way that AJ handles stress is much different than me, and so I can’t really be sure of what the future will be like once the cameras go away.”

On the opposite end, AJ just couldn’t seem to gush about his wife any more.

Will’s on the Fence

Will and Jasmine haven’t been intimate yet and they both seem confused about what will happen come decision day.

“We just kind of miss each other sometimes with our point of views,” Jasmine said of their relationship. “I think he can be cold and not even realize that he is.”

When Will spoke with the other men about decision day, he admitted he’s “50/50” with what he’s going to do. However, he seemed somewhat optimistic. “I want to be in love and I want it to last forever. To fall in love with Jasmine would be a dream come true,” he said.

Kristine and Keith Are All In

On the mini-moon, Kristine and Keith were the only couples with no problems. Keith even got in the kitchen with the other guys to learn cooking tips to impress his wife.

“Since I’ve been married, I think I’ve learned that there are three things that make a relationship work: communication, understanding and just trying to be the best person for that person,” Keith said of the past few weeks.

They even got to enjoy some private time away from the other couples, and it really brought them closer. “Kristine is one of the best things to ever happen to me,” Keith said, adding that they’re “almost” in love.

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

