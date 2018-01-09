Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley may just be the perfect match! The just married pair can’t stop smiling in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, January 9, episode of Married At First Sight.

“You’re so amazing. I couldn’t picture more of a picture perfect wedding,” Ryan, 29, tells his new bride while twirling her around the dance floor for their first dance as a married couple.

Jaclyn, 29, can’t stop smiling during their dance. Her maid of honor, Brianna, even turns to her table and says, “She’s so happy!” However, Jaclyn does admit she’s a bit embarrassed because she’s never been the center of attention!

“She’s beautiful. She’s authentic. She’s spiritual. She’s everything I ever could have asked for in a woman,” Ryan says. “The experts nailed it. They found my match.”

Jaclyn works as a teacher and lives outside of Boston and grew up with parents who have the “perfect” relationship. Two years ago, she was devastated by the loss of her longtime boyfriend, who she believed to be her soulmate. However, she’s ready to commit again, which led her to the show.

Meanwhile, Ryan is a firefighter living in Boston. He’s very happy with his life and career as well as cooking for his friends, but has been longing for that “someone special,” something he’s struggled to find since he is admittedly, very picky. In his Lifetime bio, he revealed he refuses to settle for anything less than his perfect match but strongly believe in the experts.

Tell Us: Do you think Ryan and Jaclyn will live happily ever after?

Married At First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!