All is fair in love and marrying a stranger – just ask the couples on Married At First Sight. The Tuesday, February 19, episode opened with Shawniece in tears because Jephte had emotionally closed off and shut her out. He tried to make it right by giving her a rose and a heartfelt card promising to open up more moving forward, which she seemed to appreciate.

Later, a group of Shawniece’s girlfriends came over for a get-together and proceeded to ask her 20 questions about her sex life. Bottom line: She and Jephte finally had sex and she couldn’t be happier about it. He seemed more comfortable too, showing physical affection even in front of his friends (all of whom are still single, just FYI).

Jaclyn Struggles With Losing Her Last Boyfriend

During a meeting with Pastor Cal, Jaclyn said that any time her ex came up, Ryan worried that she was comparing him to her former love – but she insisted that she was not. Cal warned her that she needed to start “replacing her memories” to form a new emotional attachment to Ryan.

Jonathan Is Annoyed That He and Molly Haven’t had Sex

Jonathan continued to be frustrated that things hadn’t moved forward in the bedroom yet. During a dinner party, however, Molly’s friends assured him that Molly was always friends with men she dated before becoming romantic. He seemed mildly reassured, but … you know … he still wants to have sex. On the other hand, Molly later confessed to Jaclyn and Shawniece that she didn’t feel comfortable even cuddling with Jonathan.

During another couples communication session, Molly confessed that she felt immense pressure from the process of being on the show. Jonathan said that if she didn’t open up, he was going to shut down. They looked pretty miserable at the end of that chat.

Married At First Sight airs on Lifetime on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

