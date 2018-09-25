Gone for good? Tristan Thompson kicked Mia Bally out of their home for an outrageous reason during the Tuesday, September 25, episode of Married At First Sight. The fight came two weeks before decision day.

Mia was stressed out this week because of her job and the upcoming move to Houston. To add to her stress, Tristan completely canceled his health insurance plan without telling her and then complained that she hadn’t added him to her insurance yet. The argument, which could have been avoided, turned into a blow up.

“The conversation today is definitely being controlled by you,” Mia said. “You also talk over me and it’s like I can’t voice any of my opinions or concerns because you’re voicing yours.”

Mia added that the way her husband was acting made her apprehensive about the move, which set Tristan off. He gave her the ultimatum of move with him or move out of his apartment. He put her stuff in the hallway and slammed the door in her face.

“After seeing this that changes everything for me,” Mia said. “I feel like Tristan doesn’t even want to be in this marriage.”

They sat down with the expert to discuss what happened and after Tristan heard that Mia felt worthless, he got upset and blamed himself.

“Right now I feel I’m not what’s best for you,” Tristan said. “I feel like my marriage is a failure and it’s all my fault.”

Game Time

Meanwhile, Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd set up a field day event this week for the couples to engage in some friendly competition. Mia and Tristan couldn’t make it because of their fight, so they only got to face Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty, who are both very athletic. Danielle and Bobby lost the first two challenges, and they were both upset.

“Danielle’s getting a little bit frustrated. Bobby’s getting a little bit frustrated as well,” Dave said. “I don’t know, maybe the perfect 10 is not quite as perfect as everyone thought they were.”

He was definitely throwing some major trash talk! During the final challenge, the wives had to be blindfolded and figure out which man was their husband solely based on touch. Danielle chose the wrong person, leaving them with no wins the entire day.

“I’d rather lose at field day and win at marriage,” she proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Amber and Dave had been building their relationship up and fighting much less. The couple was planning for retirement, and Amber mentioned she wanted to be living in a retirement community by age 55, when they would most likely still have high school-aged children.

“I think I was made for a retirement community,” she said, and Dave thought it was absolutely hilarious.

Dave had his own quirks as well. During the field day event, Amber was unable to find Dave while blindfolded. Dave was shocked because of how physical their relationship is.

“Amber and I have sex every day,” Dave proudly said. “Maybe we need to do more touching and maybe some more blindfolding.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

