‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Jon Shocks Molly With a Sex Toy

Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic don’t exactly have the same honeymoon plans in mind! While packing for their trip on the Tuesday, January 16, episode of Married at First Sight, Molly, 25, is shocked when her new husband pulls out a gift he received.

“Look what my boys got us! A ball gag,” the 28-year-old Army vet says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. While still smiling, she answers sternly: “No thank you.”

He actually pulls the gag out of the box, adding, “Just in case you get a little tipsy, [we’ll] just bring it.” However, it looks like a it’s a hard no on her end.

“There’s no amount of tipsy where that would be a good idea in my mind … absolutely not,” she responds. However, she keeps the mood light, giggling along. “Are you someone with fetishes? Is this why you’re pushing this gag ball? Or are you just trying to make me as uncomfortable as possible? Are you trying to push me until I snap on you?”

However, she later tells him it’s not “that stuff in general” she opposes, just that ball gag specifically. So maybe, there’s possibilities for others?

The pair seemed to really connect at their wedding on last week’s episode. Jonathan finally revealed to Molly that he had recently lost his job and while she wasn’t thrilled, she really supported him. She said that he seemed “like a superstar” and had no doubt that he’d find a new job soon enough.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

