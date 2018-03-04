Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, indeed! The first trailer for Mary Poppins Returns debuted during the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4.

The first look begins with a green kite blowing in the wind through a dark, Great Depression-era London. It flies past Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) as he rides his bike through town. The kite then nearly knocks off another local man’s hat before a young boy catches and plays with it.

Jack and the boy pull on the kite’s string with all their might during a windstorm as Mary Poppins (Emily Blunt) appears in the clouds and drops from the sky.

The trailer ends with siblings Michael (Ben Whishaw) and Jane Banks (Emily Mortimer), now grown up, inside a home with Poppins. “It’s wonderful to see you,” Michael says, to which the nanny replies, “Yes, it is. Isn’t it?”

Like the original 1964 film (which earned lead Julie Andrews a best actress Oscar), Mary Poppins Returns is based on P.L. Travers’ books. The sequel takes place 25 years after the first movie and also stars Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Colin Firth. In addition, original cast member Dick Van Dyke will return, this time playing the chairman of a bank.

Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Tuesday, December 25.

