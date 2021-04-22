His prerogative! Bobby Brown was eliminated from The Masked Singer during the Wednesday, April 21, episode, but he’s satisfied with his performance on the show — especially because he knows it made his children happy.

“My kids and I are really big fans of the show,” the singer, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of his big reveal. “Their favorite part is when everyone chants, ‘Take it off!’ So I know my kids can’t wait to say that tonight. … We watch the show religiously every Wednesday. It’s gonna be nice to see my kids [say], ‘Oh, that’s Daddy!'”

The former New Edition member shares three children with his wife, Alicia Etheredge — son Cassius, 11, and daughters Bodhi, 5, and Hendrix, 4. The young sleuths guessed it was him in the Crab suit during an earlier episode, so he had to throw them off the scent.

“I’ve been telling them, ‘No, it’s not Daddy, Daddy is sitting right here,'” he said, adding that he dedicated all three of his performances to them. “They thought I ran out and did it before dinner, so they are really confused right now, actually. It’s going to be so fun to watch.”

The Every Little Step author gave one of this season’s most emotional performances with his March 31 rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine,” but a week later, he was abruptly rushed off stage when he started to overheat inside his suit.

“I didn’t know I was claustrophobic until I tried to sing a Rick James song in that costume!” he told Us. “It held me back from being able to dance and catching my breath was really difficult because of how heavy the costume was. It was really … restrictive, but it was fun.”

He has no hard feelings toward his former crustacean identity, though, which he chose simply because he loved how it looked. “It was the intricate parts of the costume, the claws, the shell on the back, the head with the mustache and all the sparkles everywhere,” he explained. “The design did a wonderful job. It was just fun to put on.”

Though the Crab was a visual delight, his Masked Singer clues hinted at the tragedy Brown has faced throughout his life. In November 2020, his son with ex Kim Ward, Bobby Brown Jr., died at age 28, and his daughter with ex-wife Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in July 2015 at age 22, just over three years after her mother. Brown and Ward also have a daughter, La’Princia Brown, 30, and he shares son Landon Brown, 34, with ex Malika Payne.

“It’s been a struggle dealing with the darkness that has followed me and my family,” he said during his first clue package. “We’ve endured so many twists, turns and traumas. But through the pain it’s the love of my family that gives me the strength to stand back up and be a star again. My song tonight is a tribute to that love and the family members that have gone before me.”

His performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine” that night blew the panelists away and even left judge Nicole Scherzinger in tears. “That song means so much to me personally,” he told Us. “I put my everything into that performance and it was touching to hear everyone’s comments. And to be able to have sung it in a crab costume was fun!”

Now that he’s no longer in the running for the Golden Mask trophy, Brown thinks Black Swan and her “beautiful voice” have the best shot at winning. While he waits to find out who takes home the gold, he’ll be staying busy working on a new album and planning a new tour: “I can’t wait to get back out!”

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

With reporting by Travis Cronin