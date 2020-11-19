Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr. has died at the age of 28. His death came five years after the “Every Little Step” singer’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died as a result of drowning and drug intoxication.

Bobby Jr., who was one of Bobby’s seven children, was found dead on Wednesday, November 18, at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ reported. The “My Prerogative” singer, 51, shares Bobby Jr. with Kim Ward, who he dated on and off for 11 years.

The aspiring musician was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina, who Bobby shared with his ex-wife, late singer Whitney Houston.

The heartbreaking loss came nearly six years after Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home in January 2015. The 22-year-old star remained in a medically induced coma and hospice care for six months until she passed away on July 25 of that year.

She was buried beside her late mother who died in February 2012 at the age of 48 of drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine intoxication.

Bobbi Kristina’s cause of death was revealed in March 2016, after an autopsy by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

“The cause of Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death as determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner is: Lobar pneumonia,” the statement from the examiner’s office read. “Due to: Hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, delayed effects. Due to: Immersion of face in water complicating mixed drug intoxication.”

Nearly three years after her death, Bobby exclusively told Us Weekly about his daughter’s talents and how he honors her memory.

“She was a beautiful young lady,” the musician told Us in February 2018. “And what she wanted to do with her life, I wish everybody could have seen. Music, entertainment. She was better than me. She was better than her mother.”

He added: “Her presence is always around me. That’s my baby. There is no way she could disappear from me.”

Earlier this year, Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon died at the age of 30. Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks after being rushed to a Florida hospital amid New Year’s Eve celebrations, according to reports.

His attorney Joe Habachy confirmed his client’s death to Us in January in a statement.

“My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of 30,” he said at the time. “While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first-hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential.”

Gordon was dating Bobbi Kristina at the time of her drowning and found “legally responsible” for her death in a civil case filed by her conservator. He was never criminally charged, but he was ordered to pay $36 million in damages.

Bobby’s rep had no comment to Us Weekly.