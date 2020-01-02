Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon has reportedly died at the age of 30.

The Daily Mail reports that Gordon suffered a series of heart attacks after he was rushed to a Florida hospital amid New Year’s celebrations.

The outlet reports that his loved ones were informed of his death early on Wednesday, January 1, after emergency staff were unable to revive Gordon.

His brother Junior Walker appeared to confirm his death, writing on Facebook, “God why did I have to lose my brother on New Years.” He also shared a photo of the pair as children, writing, “All I can do is cry.”

Gordon was dating the only daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown when she was found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home in January 2015. She was placed in a medically induced coma and died six months later.

He was never criminally charged but a judge found Gordon “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a civil case filed by her conservator, who alleged in a $50 million lawsuit that “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.”

Gordon, who was ordered to pay $36 million in damages, denied those claims and any involvement in her death. His attorney Joe Habachy told Us at the time that Gordon was “100 percent innocent.”

He made headlines again in March 2018 when he was arrested for the second time in two weeks for violating a no-contact order put in place following a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend Laura Leal.

The following month Us Weekly confirmed that he would not be charged in the case after Leal recanted her original statement.

He previously sought treatment in rehab for drug abuse after a sit-down intervention with Dr. Phil in 2015.

Gordon’s lawyer told Us in 2016 that his client was working as a landscaper in Orlando, Florida, adding that “Nick has continued to pursue sobriety and spends most of his time with family and working out.”