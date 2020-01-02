Bobbi Kristina Brown found love at a young age with family friend Nick Gordon, but their relationship turned out to be a tumultuous one with a tragic end.

Gordon moved in with Bobbi Kristina and her famous parents, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, when he was 12 years old. The “I Will Always Love You” singer and the New Edition member, whose only child together was Bobbi Kristina, raised Gordon as one of their own.

After years of having a sibling-like relationship, Bobbi Kristina and Gordon’s friendship took a romantic turn. They often shared photos together on social media and tweeted flirty messages to each other, but they initially denied rumors that they were dating.

After Houston died at the age of 48 in February 2012, Bobbi Kristina and Gordon’s relationship became more serious than ever. He proposed to her and she accepted, yet they continued to dodge speculation. Eventually, they decided to go public, announcing in the summer of 2012 that they were an item. The couple even went so far as to claim that they were married in January 2014, which turned out to be untrue.

Bobbi Kristina met an untimely demise in July 2015 when she was only 22. Eerily, like her late mother, she was found unconscious in a bathtub. She died in hospice care six months later. In a shocking turn of events, Gordon was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina’s death in September 2016. He battled addiction in the years that followed, and died at age 30 in January 2020 from a suspected overdose.

Below, Us Weekly takes a look back at the late couple’s devastating relationship timeline.