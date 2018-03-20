Nick Gordon has been arrested again, Us Weekly can confirm, marking the second time in two weeks that Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend has found himself behind bars.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Gordon was arrested on Monday, March 19, for violating a no-contact order put in place following a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend Laura Leal. In the police report obtained by Us, Gordon says he was asleep in his house when Leal came in and was “just hanging out with him” in his bedroom. Radar Online reports police were tipped off by an anonymous caller. Leal backed up Gordon’s claim and said she wasn’t afraid to be around her boyfriend.

TMZ reports that Leal previously asked a judge to lift the no-contact order and said the fight was her fault, but the judge did not grant her request.

As previously reported, Gordon, 29, was arrested for domestic violence in Florida on March 10, just 10 days ago. He was charged with battery and expected to appear in court on April 6. According to the arrest report, Leal had a swollen bottom lip with dried blood. She told police that Gordon “struck her in the right side of her cheek several times” while she was driving, among other allegations. Gordon denied hitting his girlfriend and blamed the fight on her, while she later refused to press charges.

Gordon has been accused of domestic violence in the past. Leal called police in June 2017 to report him for allegedly battering her and not letting her leave the house. The case against him, which included domestic violence and false imprisonment charges, was closed after he completed an anger management class, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Gordon was previously found “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death and ordered to pay more than $36 million dollars in a civil lawsuit, though he continues to deny involvement and has not been criminally charged. The daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown died in July 2015 at 22 after six months in a medically induced coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!