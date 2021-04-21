Finally! Master of None‘s third season will be back soon after an unusually long break.

Netflix revealed a ton of May premiere dates on Wednesday, April 21, and snuck in the announcement that the show’s long-delayed new episodes are “coming soon.” The streaming service didn’t specify an exact date for the return but listed the show alongside other movies and series premiering that month: Selena: The Series Part 2 (May 4), The Woman in the Window (May 14) and season 3 of The Kominsky Method (May 28), among others.

Master of None, created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, premiered in November 2015 and was followed by a second season in May 2017. The show has won three Emmys, including two for writing, and Ansari, 38, won a Golden Globe for his acting in the show in 2018.

The Parks and Recreation actor previously said he wasn’t sure if he wanted to continue the show for a third season.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it,” he told Vulture in April 2017. “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Production on the third season began in early 2020 but was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and picked up again in January of this year.

Few details have been revealed about the new episodes, but the new season will be set at least partially in London, where scenes were filmed earlier this year. Naomi Ackie, who appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, will also join the cast. The actress, 28, won a BAFTA in 2020 for her work in The End of the F***ing World.

According to Vulture, the new season will more closely follow the character of Denise, played by Lena Waithe. The actress, 36, won an Emmy for writing the season 2 episode “Thanksgiving” with Ansari. Since her breakout appearance on the show, she wrote and coproduced the 2019 film Queen & Slim and created the Showtime series The Chi. She has also appeared in movies including Ready Player One and Bad Hair and voiced characters in Netflix’s Big Mouth and the Pixar movie Onward.