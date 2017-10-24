The infamous 12-year feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon may be fake, but it’s so much fun to watch. Especially when George Clooney gets in on the gag.

The Suburbicon director pretended that his 4-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were going to make their television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, October 23. Instead, Damon, 47, strolled onto the stage pushing a Bugaboo Donkey double stroller.

“I’m his manny, it’s a nanny who’s a man,” Damon explained to Kimmel.

“You’re not a man,” Kimmel shot back, to which Damon replied: “That’s not what your wife said.”

And the zingers kept flying. “So based on your physique I guess you’re breast-feeding the children too?” the 49-year-old host quipped.

Responded the Suburbicon actor: ”No, no, I actually just wanted them to get their nap, so I bought them to a place where they wouldn’t be woken up laughter.”

Though the world will have to wait a little bit longer to meet the Clooney twins, their dad gave a little window into life at home.

“I changed diapers until yesterday. I was good at it,” the Oscar winner, who is married to Amal Clooney revealed. “I flipped them over, I don’t care. It’s like cleaning up your dog’s poop. It’s not that big a deal. Then we introduced the children to solid food on Friday and how that goes in as a carrot and how it comes out the way it comes out is shocking!”

