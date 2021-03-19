The course of Matt James’ Bachelor journey seemingly changed after his family visited the season 25 lead and now his brother, John The Scorpio, is giving more insight into their thoughts about the ABC series.

“I had this conversation with my mom,” John said during his recent appearance on the “Higher Learning” podcast, referring to mother Patty James. “I said, ‘This to me is not what I perceive personally as reality and like an actual real dynamic that somebody would experience in everyday life.’ … I couldn’t really take it serious because who in their right mind could come to a serious conclusion in two-three months for a lifetime decision?”

John and Patty met Matt’s top two, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell, during the Monday, March 15, finale of The Bachelor. While his mother seemed to like both ladies, she warned her 29-year-old son that love can fade.

“There’s nothing like being in love. It makes life wonderful,” Patty, who split from Matt’s dad after he cheated on her, said. “But you know, people fall in and out of love. And love is not the end-all, be-all.”

Matt subsequently told Chris Harrison that he has no desire to propose.

“I’m starting to pump the brakes on if it’s something that I’m ready to commit to right now,” the former football player said during Monday’s finale. “I know that the easy thing for me to do would be to tell Rachael and Michelle what they want to hear and [that] is I’m ready and I’ve been through with this whole process and get down on one knee and do something that I’m not ready for. And then what happens? It sets off our relationship course on something that neither one of us are ready for.”

In the end, Matt broke up with Michelle, 27, and picked Rachael, 24, telling the Georgia native he wanted to date post-show. Fans learned during After the Final Rose, however, that the Wake Forest alum broke up with Rachael in February after she made headlines for her past racially insensitive actions. The day after the finale, Matt tweeted about looking for a therapist.

“I called him for that very same reason just to see where his head was at,” John told Rachel Lindsay and Van Lathan about the tweet. “He’s in a good spot. He’s good. People don’t need to worry about Matt.”

The rapper added that his brother, who deleted all of his Instagram photos, is “going through a detox phase” post-show.

“Of all the stuff that he was dealing with, with ABC and being in the spotlight and doing interviews,” he explained. “He’s in a better place.”