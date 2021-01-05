Spreading the love! Matt James cozied up to his best friend Tyler Cameron and mom, Patty James, to watch The Bachelor premiere on Monday, January 4.

The ABC Food Tours founder, 29, had his family beside him as he watched his Bachelor journey begin on ABC. As fans met his season 25 Bachelorettes, Matt chowed down on hummus and crackers and relaxed in his New York City pad.

“The family pulled up!” the North Carolina native wrote alongside a photo with his pal Cameron, 27, and his mom sitting on the couch via his Instagram Story.

The reality star, who made history as the first Black lead in franchise history, wore socks with cookies on them, gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt while watching in the episode. Cameron, who competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on season 15 of The Bachelorette, wore short red shorts and a white tee with a heart on it.

Patty opted for a heart-printed sweater and white jeans as she watched her son start his search for love on reality TV.

“We’re live! Welcome to my family, excited to raise money for the @ljfamfoundation funding @ipromiseschool,” the former college athlete wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Throughout the episode, Matt took part in a Twitch live stream in order to raise money for the LeBron James Family Foundation in support of the I PROMISE School.

Fans were able to see the show’s newest star watch the episode live from his apartment while he relived the filming experience. Before the show aired on the West Coast, the trio had raised more than $3,400 for charity.

During a commercial break, Cameron revealed that he is “team Kit,” referencing Kit Keenan, who is the youngest Bachelor contestant to date. She is 21 according to her show bio.

Patty then weighed in on Kaili, who arrived in her underwear to try and woo the former football player.

“I thought she was beautiful. I thought she had a great entrance,” Patty told Cameron as he sat at the computer. “A little shock and awe.”

The Wake Forest alum, who met Cameron in college, was raised by his single mom and grew up with an older brother, John.

Matt’s strong relationship with both his mother and his college pal are evident based on his social media accounts and his interaction with the pair during Monday’s live stream. He was seen resting his hand on his mom’s knee throughout the viewing party, while his mom continually put her arm around him in support.

A source close to Matt told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere that he has a “good family and he’s very loyal” to his relatives.

“He’s an all-around, quality, genuine person,” the insider added. “He is family-oriented.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.