Mortifying, Matt! Today show co-anchors Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie were asked by Andy Cohen to recall their most embarrassing on-air stories on Watch What Happens Live Thursday, Jan. 24 — and it turns out, Lauer's was awkward to the extreme.

Lauer's incident occurred when Amy Grant and husband Vince Gill stopped by the Today show years ago to perform: "Making a very very long story short, it was a concert on the plaza one time," Lauer said. "I know Vince, I play golf with Vince and he got off the stage. Amy was singing and they had backup singers — three very beautiful women, one extraordinarily voluptuous."

"Instead of looking at Amy Grant, I noticed Vince Gill was looking at one of the particularly voluptuous singers," he dished. "And I kind of went up behind him and went, 'I know! Are those things real?!'"

"And he turned to me and said, 'They better be real! That's my daughter,'" Lauer recalled of the awkward exchange. The story prompted Cohen to bury his shocked face in his hands and respond, "That is SO bad, that's awesome!" Meanwhile cohost Guthrie chirped, "I cannot top that!"

The story, it turns out, has become a joke of sorts between Lauer and pal Al Roker, too. In October 2008, Lauer was the subject of the Friars Club's annual celebrity roast in NYC. According to an EW reporter on the scene, Roker told the same tale before introducing Lauer to the crowd.

