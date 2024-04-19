Matty Healy Loved Typewriters Before Taylor Swift Dropped TTPD

Matty Healy was passionate about typewriters long before Taylor Swift mentioned it on The Tortured Poets Department.

“It’s not that there’s any kind of romance to having a notebook, but I really like typewriters, as well,” Healy, 35, said in a resurfaced interview from GQ back in 2018 about the 10 items he could not live without. “I don’t have one with me because that’s really impractical.”

Healy explained that he loved working on a typewriter because of the “element of commitment” that goes along with it. While The 1975 frontman acknowledged that using a typewriter can help with concentration, he also shared he liked to carry a notebook with him so he could jot down his thoughts at any time.

“I have a book,” he revealed, noting that the journal included “mainly, like, stories that I write about my dreams of being in love with other pop stars.”

Related: Every Song About Matty Healy on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Many fans were expecting Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, to be about her split from Joe Alwyn — but it’s seemingly an ode to her romance with Matty Healy. While there are a few tracks dedicated to Alwyn, Swift’s main focus appears to be her fling with Healy, which occurred in spring […]

When Swift, 34, dropped TTPD on Friday, April 19, fans were surprised to get an album with several songs about her fling with the British musician. In the titular track, which is speculated to be about Healy, Swift recalled how a former flame left his typewriter at her home.

“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the tortured poets department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” Swift sings in the opening verse. “But you’re in self-sabotage mode / Throwing spikes down on the road / But I’ve seen this episode and still love the show / Who else decodes you?”

Swift and Healy have a longstanding history. The pair were first linked in 2014 after they were both spotted in each other’s merch at the time. Swift also attended a bunch of The 1975 concerts to support Healy and his band. Neither Healy nor Swift confirmed romance rumors at the time.

Related: Revisiting Taylor Swift's Relationship With The 1975’s Matty Healy Taylor Swift moved on with Matty Healy following her split from Joe Alwyn, but the duo’s relationship fizzled out as quickly as it began. Swift dated Alwyn for six years before Us Weekly confirmed their breakup in April 2023. One month later, the pop star was linked to Healy, the lead singer of The 1975. […]

After Swift’s breakup from Joe Alwyn in 2023, rumors swirled that Healy and Swift were dating after he was spotted at several of her Eras Tour shows in April 2023. Two months later, Us Weekly confirmed the duo had gone their separate ways. Swift moved on with current boyfriend Travis Kelce shortly after.

After TTPD dropped, a source exclusively told Us that Healy and his family “couldn’t be happier” with how his ex’s latest record turned out.

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the insider explained. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”