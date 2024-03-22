One of the most telling moments on season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills was when Mauricio Umansky admitted that he felt like Kyle Richards was falling out of love with him.

“With Kyle, I’m starting to feel like she’s a little bit checked out. I certainly have reached out and wanted to kiss her and she kind of said no,” Mauricio said in a confessional on the third episode. “I’m starting to see that and feel that and I’m not there. I am still, you know, 100 percent fighting for our relationship and I am still thinking that I’m going to be married to her for the rest of my life.”

Mauricio noted that the pair had “gone to couples therapy now three times with the intention of trying to work on the marriage to try to understand and communicate with each other” in an effort for him to “understand a bit more what’s really bothering Kyle with me.”

Things are clearly off with the couple, who have been married for 27 years.

“I’m sitting here and I’m realizing that perhaps Kyle is no longer in love with me, right?” Mauricio continued. “And doesn’t love me the way she used to love me and yeah, I mean, it just hurts. There’s no question it hurts.”

News broke in July 2023 that Mauricio and Kyle were having marriage issues. That September, he confirmed to TMZ that the twosome were officially “separated” — despite the fact that their daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia didn’t know yet.

While promoting season 2 of the Netflix reality show, Us Weekly asked Mauricio about the remark.

“We’ve been married for 27 years. We’ve been together forever. We’re best friends. I’m not sure she wasn’t in love with me anymore,” he said. “I think that it’s just separate lives — and not separate lives, but one life and we’ve grown. I’m a different man today than I was 29 years ago when I met her. And she’s a different woman today than she was 29 years ago when she met me. And so I think that by us going through this separation is just in what we’re doing. Maybe in the future it’ll allow us to meet as the new people that we are. And I just know that we’re being very adult about it and we’re in a good place.”

He added: “It is definitely hard, particularly when you’ve lived with somebody for so many years, but we’re different people today.”

Mauricio and Kyle remain separated and living in different parts of their home. Season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills is available now.