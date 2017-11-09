Mean Tweets Goes Country With Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer and More

Tough critics, y’all. Jimmy Kimmel’s “mean tweets” segment went country on Wednesday, November 8, just ahead of the 51st Annual CMA Awards.

Stars like Blake Shelton, Jana Kramer and Darius Rucker read negative comments about themselves, but took it all in good fun.

“I want to throw Blake Shelton off a highway overpass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house,” the Voice coach, 41, read about himself.

Rucker, meanwhile, chuckled at his diss. “I just heard a Darius Rucker country song, and I hate to be dramatic, but its the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” the Hootie & the Blowfish musician, 51, said.

As for Kramer? “Would rather live a music-less life than hear Jana Kramer on the radio,” the One Tree Hill alum, 33, read. She replied: “Awesome.”

Other musicians who were brave enough to join the hilarious bit included Lady Antebellum, Randy Houser, Old Dominion, Trace Adkins, Chris Young and Florida George Line.

Watch the video above!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

