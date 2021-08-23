At some point in our lives we all experience bouts of aches and pain. However as we age, it’s more common to suffer from bouts of chronic pain. Often this pain can be crippling, with hospital visits, medications and constant treatment a part of managing and dealing with these body and joint issues.

But what if there was a different way to approach the treatment of chronic pain? A new book titled The Way Out: A Revolutionary, Scientifically Proven Approach to Healing Chronic Pain aims to explore just that.

In “The Way Out,” available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop and Books-A-Million, California based psychotherapist Alan Gordon introduces readers to a powerful new tool for ending chronic pain called Pain Reprocessing Therapy or PRT. This therapy consists of a system of psychological techniques that aims to rewire the brain to break out of the cycle of chronic pain.

Gordon, who has been featured on CBS’s The Doctors and operates his clinic out of Beverly Hills, claims that while chronic pain feels like it’s coming from the body, in most cases it’s generated by misfiring pain circuits in the brain. By focusing on the brain rather than the more traditional methods of pain management, Gordon exclaims, millions of Americans could experience real relief for the first time in years.

Gordon first gained notoriety with his feature on The Doctors, where he conducted the first fMRI case study of a patient eliminating chronic pain. Gordon’s approach is rooted in neuroscience and backed by a study from the University of Colorado-Boulder, which showed 98% of patients improved and 66% of patients were pain-free or nearly pain-free at the end of treatment

According to Gordon, PRT is revolutionary because it targets the brain for treatment under the understanding that the brain is where chronic pain is ultimately experienced. This unique approach is based on the study of neuroplasticity, or the ability of the brain to form new connections, and the book offers insight on how to train the brain away from experiencing chronic pain.

“Our brains aren’t perfect. And sometimes they misinterpret signals from the body. Neuroplastic pain is the result of this type of misunderstanding. It’s caused by your brain misinterpreting normal messages from your body as if they were dangerous. The body is fine, but the brain creates pain anyway. In other words, neuroplastic pain is a false alarm”, states Gordon.

Making a difference in peoples lives is what inspired Gordon to publish this book. If you’re among the millions of Americans suffering from chronic pain and looking for inspiration on how to get started, this new book could be just the Hollywood-worthy treatment you’re looking for.

