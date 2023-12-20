New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito has made quite a splash during his first NFL season, but it’s his agent, Sean Stellato, who’s now going viral.

Stellato first made headlines when he showed up to a December 11 Giants vs. Green Bay Packers game wearing a pinstripe suit and a fedora.

“He looks like Johnny Fontane from The Godfather,” Peyton Manning joked to brother Eli Manning during their “Manningcast” live coverage of the game.

Peyton wasn’t the only one amused by Stellato’s aesthetic. Fans took to social media to compare the sports agent to other iconic Italian American characters.

“Tommy DeVito and his agent negotiating an extension with the Giants,” one X (formerly Twitter) user captioned a photo of Ralph Macchio and Joe Pesci in the 1992 film My Cousin Vinny.

While DeVito previously earned the nickname “Tommy Cutlets” for telling ESPN about the home-cooked meals that come with living with his parents, he gave Stellato an affectionate title of his own while speaking with The Salem News earlier this month.

“He is the Italian Stallion of sports agents,” DeVito told the outlet.

Keep scrolling for what you need to know about Stellato:

1. Did Sean Stellato Play College Football?

Stellato was a quarterback at Salem High School in Massachusetts before going on to play as a wide receiver for Marist College in New York. He later played for the Arena Football League for several seasons before leaving his football career behind him.

2. Who Are Sean Stellato’s Other Clients Besides Tommy DeVito?

Stellato founded his own sports representation and marketing agency, SES Sports. According to the company’s website, Stellato has negotiated contracts for NFL players including Joe Vellano, Alfred Morris, Shaun Draughn, Ryan Allen, Bryan Braman, Tye Smith and Ryan Delaire.

3. Is Sean Stellato in the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame?

On December 15, Stellato was one of eight people inducted into the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in Chicago. ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan noted that the honor was not based on Stellato’s recent viral fame.

“Been asked many times this week. Yes, this is really Tommy DeVito’s agent. And no, it’s not an act. This actual event has been in the works for months,” Raanan wrote via X alongside a poster promoting the induction ceremony.

Stellato was previously inducted into the Massachusetts Italian American Hall of Fame in 2013.

4. Is Sean Stellato Married?

Sean married his wife, Krista Stellato, in 2005. The couple share four daughters: Gianna, Sophia, Giulietta and Siena.

The businessman wished his wife a happy birthday via Instagram in March. “Happy birthday to my wife Krista. So blessed to travel this journey through life with someone who makes my heart whole every day,” he captioned the post.

5. What Has Sean Stellato Said About His Fashion Sense?

After his pinstripe suit and fedora got people’s attention, Sean opened up about where he gets his sense of style.

“My grandmother … used to dress men and I’m the baby of three boys, and in essence, I was the daughter that my mother never had because she wanted me to look good,” he said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show a few days after his buzzworthy Monday Night Football appearance.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sean commented on another moment from the game that got people talking: when he and Tommy’s dad, Tom DeVito Sr., were seen kissing each other on the cheek after the Giants scored.

“What you see is what you get, the root of all this is our Italian heritage,” Sean said. “His mom and dad, Lexy and Tommy Sr., they’re great … they’ve truly embraced me as part of their family. I’ve done the same.”