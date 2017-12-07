Meet the 3 Teen Mothers on TLC’s ‘Unexpected’

TLC’s new show Unexpected explores the lives of three pregnant teenage couples as well as their mothers — who happen to also have been pregnant as teens. The three young women featured opened up about their everyday lives as new mothers in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

McKayla Adkins

At 17, McKayla is raising her 5-month-old son, Timothy, with boyfriend Caelan. “Our relationship has definitely changed in the ‘romance’ part of things,” she admitted to Us. “Even with all the changes, our relationship has remained strong and of course we argue sometimes but what couple has it easy? I’m just glad we’ve been able to lift one another up and keep going strong.”

Lexus Scheller

Lexus, 16, recently split from her boyfriend, Shayden, 17. However, the two are still raising their daughter, Scarlett, together. She feels lucky to have her mother, Kelsey, to lean on. “In the beginning she wasn’t supportive so it was hard. It took her a while to get supportive after that,” Lexus said. “I’m glad that she’s experienced it too.”

Lilly Bennett

Lilly, 17, and her boyfriend James, 17, have been dating for a year and together are taking care of their 2-month-old daughter, Aaliyah. “Our relationship is better and stronger than ever since we had the baby,” she told Us.

All three of the young mothers are aware of the show’s comparisons to the 16 & Pregnant franchise, but don’t necessarily agree with them. “I feel Unexpected focuses more on teaching people what teen pregnancy is really like and how it can affect the family and the teens life as well,” McKayla said. She admitted that while she loves Teen Mom, “I feel it’s more about the drama and doesn’t include as many happy moments like Unexpected does.”

Unexpected airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

