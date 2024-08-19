Country singer Megan Moroney had not seen Twisters before writing her song “Never Left Me” for the movie’s star-studded soundtrack.

“I was on a writer’s trip — I think it was December of last year or early January — and my manager had said that the Twisters movie was coming out and they were gonna have a country soundtrack,” Moroney, 26, recalled to Us Weekly exclusively. “A bunch of country artists were gonna be on it, and they asked if I had any interest in writing a song for it.”

After agreeing to participate, Moroney was sent a prompt for a song.

“I didn’t get to see the movie or the scene that it was in at all, but I took the prompt and related it to my own life,” she explained. “It’s about my childhood home, but it helped tell the story that the director wanted to tell.”

Moroney told Us that recording a song for the Twisters soundtrack has been “a highlight of my career” thus far, gushing over it being “in the first 10 minutes” of the movie.

Twisters — a sequel to the 1996 movie Twister — was released last month and stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a storm chaser who returns home to her native Oklahoma after a tragedy that occurred years prior made her flee the state. As Edgar-Jones makes the trip back early in the film, Moroney’s song can be heard playing in the background.

“That was amazing to go into a movie theater, be eating your sour candy and your popcorn and then to hear yourself,” she recalled. “That was very surreal and a cool moment for me as an artist.”

She got a chance to play the song live ahead of the Twisters movie’s July 19 release, sharing a clip from her soundcheck via TikTok.

“Soundchecking my song ‘Never Left Me’ in honor of twisters being in theatres tomorrow,” text written on the video read. Moroney captioned the July 18 video, “Yay,” and tagged the film’s TikTok account.

Along with Moroney, country music giants like Luke Combs (“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”) and Miranda Lambert (“Ain’t in Kansas Anymore”) are also featured on the album.

“When they started telling us some of the names that were on this thing, I was like, ‘OK,’ and then it just kept going,” the movie’s star Glen Powell recalled in a video shared via the Twisters TikTok account. “We call it The Avengers of country music. This is the most impressive album — and we have been listening to it on a loop.”