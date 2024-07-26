Megan Thee Stallion Is Watching ‘Sex and the City’ for the 1st Time

Megan Thee Stallion can’t get enough of Sex and the City.

“It’s my first time watching it ever,” Megan, 29, exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly while talking about her partnership with Amazon for Prime Day. “If they don’t bring my girl Samantha back, I’m writing a letter!”

Sex and the City centered around four friends who live in New York City and pursue romantic connections while balancing their successful careers. Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, serves as the show’s narrator and is a relationship columnist, while Kim Cattrall stars as publicist Samantha Jones, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes is a lawyer and Kristin Davis portrays gallerist Charlotte York.

The beloved comedy-drama series premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons. The franchise continued with two films, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2, with a prequel TV series by The CW called The Carrie Diaries airing for two seasons from 2013 to 2014. In 2021, the franchise launched the sequel series And Just Like That, and the show is currently filming its third season.

Rumors have swirled for years that Cattrall, 67, and Parker, 59, are feuding, but Cattrall made a cameo during the season 2 finale in 2023. Fans have been hopeful that Cattrall would make another appearance in season 3 of And Just Like That, but she recently shut down speculation about her return to the Max spinoff.

“Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” Cattrall wrote via X on Sunday, July 21, adding a lips emoji, while replying to a fan’s comment theorizing about her cameo.

While much of And Just Like That season 3 has been kept under wraps amid filming in New York City this summer, locals have noticed multiple fake filming notices claiming bizarre plot details.

“After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar, Liar as her lawyer,” one filming notice read, while another added, “Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.”

A third notice read, “At brunch with the girls, Carrie reveals that she is Garfield the cat,” while a fourth one added, “Science lab montage of Carrie attempting to bring a clone of herself to life. The clone wakes and instinctually devours Carrie, who offers herself willingly.”

And Just Like That season 3 is set to debut on Max in 2025.

Megan partnered with Amazon for Prime Day earlier this month, and her favorite beauty, fashion and accessories picks are still available on her Amazon storefront.

