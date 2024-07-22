The season 2 finale of And Just Like That left fans with several unanswered questions. Can Carrie and Aidan make it work? Will Samantha return in an expanded role?

But as season 3 of the Sex and the City spinoff series is filmed in New York City this summer, fake filming notices, posted right around the city, have fans scratching their heads all over again.

Shared by New York City locals via X on Saturday, July 20, multiple filming notices claimed bizarre plot details that focus on the dating life and daily activities of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

One filming notice included project details that read, “After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar, Liar as her lawyer.”

Related: Everything to Know About ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Craig Blankenhorn/Max Sex and the City spinoff series And Just Like That is returning for a third season — and the upcoming episodes are already the talk of the town. The original series, which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dating life in New York alongside […]

Another’s project details read, “Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.”

A third notice read, “At brunch with the girls, Carrie reveals that she is Garfield the cat.”

The social media posts were taken mostly light-heartedly, with one user captioning a notice photo with, “new season of sex and the city is gonna be wild.” However, another user requested to know, “WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices [?]”

A fourth notice presented a particularly odd narrative, which read, “Science lab montage of Carrie attempting to bring a clone of herself to life. The clone wakes and instinctually devours Carrie, who offers herself willingly.”

Related: The ‘And Just Like That’ Season 3 Costumes Are Teeming With Color When And Just Like That was renewed for a third season in August 2023, we were just as excited for the costumes as the upcoming plotlines. Since the cast and crew began filming season 3 in May 2024, photos of the actors on set have circulated feverishly online. Our key takeaway? Their outfits offer an […]

The X user who posted it wrote, “I hope Rosie is in this one,” referring to one of season 3’s confirmed cast members, Rosie O’Donnell.

And Just Like That reportedly began filming in May, per Entertainment Tonight’s February interview with Nicole Ari Parker, who portrays Lisa Wexley.

Parker, 59, was also seen filming a scene in May, stepping out at Lincoln Centre in a pink flared skirt paired with a mint blouse.

O’Donnell, 62, announced via social media on Wednesday, May 1, that she had joined the cast, teasing her role as “Mary” by sharing a photo of the season 3, episode 1 script with her name on the top.

Related: Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic ‘Sex and the City’ Outfits Sex and the City fans love to say that New York City is the show’s fifth main character, and if that’s true, then fashion is the sixth. Legendary stylist Patricia Field served as the show’s costume designer, earning an Emmy for her work on the series in 2002. Sarah Jessica Parker, who played leading lady […]

“Here comes Mary,” she captioned the Instagram post, which also included a selfie from what appeared to be the season’s first table read.

On July 10, Parker shared a behind the scenes look at season 3 via Instagram, tagging the show and captioning a carousel of images taken inside a Tiffany & Co. boutique with, “Day, could be 30? 40?”