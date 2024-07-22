Your account
Fake ‘And Just Like That’ Filming Notices Posted Around NYC Claim Bizarre Plot Details, Leave Fans With Questions

GettyImages-2161411153 And Just Like That filming
Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker filming ‘And Just Like That’ James Devaney/GC Images

The season 2 finale of And Just Like That left fans with several unanswered questions. Can Carrie and Aidan make it work? Will Samantha return in an expanded role?

But as season 3 of the Sex and the City spinoff series is filmed in New York City this summer, fake filming notices, posted right around the city, have fans scratching their heads all over again.

Shared by New York City locals via X on Saturday, July 20, multiple filming notices claimed bizarre plot details that focus on the dating life and daily activities of Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

One filming notice included project details that read, “After getting hit by a Citi Bike, Carrie retains Fletcher Reede (Jim Carrey) from Liar, Liar as her lawyer.”

Another’s project details read, “Carrie goes on a bad date with Mr. Bean (the character) and then accidentally sends him a nude.”

A third notice read, “At brunch with the girls, Carrie reveals that she is Garfield the cat.”

The social media posts were taken mostly light-heartedly, with one user captioning a notice photo with, “new season of sex and the city is gonna be wild.” However, another user requested to know, “WHO is making these fake And Just Like That filming notices [?]”

A fourth notice presented a particularly odd narrative, which read, “Science lab montage of Carrie attempting to bring a clone of herself to life. The clone wakes and instinctually devours Carrie, who offers herself willingly.”

The X user who posted it wrote, “I hope Rosie is in this one,” referring to one of season 3’s confirmed cast members, Rosie O’Donnell.

And Just Like That reportedly began filming in May, per Entertainment Tonight’s February interview with Nicole Ari Parker, who portrays Lisa Wexley.

Parker, 59, was also seen filming a scene in May, stepping out at Lincoln Centre in a pink flared skirt paired with a mint blouse.

O’Donnell, 62, announced via social media on Wednesday, May 1, that she had joined the cast, teasing her role as “Mary” by sharing a photo of the season 3, episode 1 script with her name on the top.

“Here comes Mary,” she captioned the Instagram post, which also included a selfie from what appeared to be the season’s first table read.

On July 10, Parker shared a behind the scenes look at season 3 via Instagram, tagging the show and captioning a carousel of images taken inside a Tiffany & Co. boutique with, “Day, could be 30? 40?”

