When And Just Like That was renewed for a third season in August 2023, we were just as excited for the costumes as we were for the upcoming plotlines.

Since the cast and crew began filming season 3 in May 2024, photos of the actors on set have circulated feverishly online. Our key takeaway? Their outfits offer an invigorating variety of color, print and proportion.

From the multi-colored workout sets that Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker wore while filming a scene in Central Park to the voluminous gingham hat that Sarah Jessica Parker sported one week later, season three appears poised to feature some of the most daring and intriguing costumes yet.

Despite all of the new and exciting looks this season, And Just Like That Costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago told Harper’s Bazaar UK that viewers can expect the show’s protagonist, Carrie Bradshaw, to also re-wear some previously loved items.

“Carrie is one of those people who does like to go on an adventure or mine for something she hasn’t worn in a while and re-wear,” Rogers told the publication. She added, “If you’re at all versed at what’s going on in the world, you want to give back in some way. Even the characters on the show are in this state of mind. We try to reuse the pieces from SJ’s archive in important moments where they meant something, because we wanted to honor them.”

Keep scrolling to see the looks from season 3.