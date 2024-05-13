The cast of And Just Like That are back to filming the show’s third season in New York City. Based on the latest photos taken on set, viewers can expect to see plenty of color and 80s-inspired silhouettes in the upcoming season.

Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York, and Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley, were photographed filming a scene together in Central Park on Monday, May 13.

Davis, 59, looked chic in a black ruffled blouse, which she wore over a pink and black speckled tweed pencil skirt. She teamed this with a black statement belt, mini top handle purse, pale pink heels and oversized blue sunglasses.

Parker, 53, stood next to Davis in a multi-colored striped blouse, which she wore tucked into a black leather knee-length skirt. She accessorized her outfit with black strappy heels, oversized bracelets and black and white patterned sunglasses.

The billowy oversized silhouette of Parker’s blouse coupled with the statement ruffles on Davis’ shirt harkened back to the 1980s when loud features on clothing reigned supreme.

Just three days earlier, on Friday, May 10, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted in Manhattan filming a scene with the actresses who play Charlotte’s kids on the show; Alexa Swinton (who plays Rock) and Cathy Ang (who plays Lily).

Sarah, 59, looked ladylike in a mint-colored blouse (featuring an oversized 80s-inspired bow), which she wore tucked into a pale pink tiered knee-length skirt. She accessorized the bold look with a pair of light blue pumps and a bejeweled cream-colored purse.

Swinton, 14, also looked straight out of the 1980s in a light blue varsity jacket, striped t-shirt, baggy jeans and red sneakers. For her part, Ang, 28, added a burst of color in a cropped red and white striped jacket and red floor-length skirt.

Although filming of season 3 has already commenced, it is not expected to hit screens until 2025. The exact release date is yet to be announced.