Forever inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker! The actress was photographed filming for Sex and the City sequel series … And Just Like That in March 2023, and now that it’s summer, it’s the perfect time to recreate her look. She looked exceptionally chic (of course!) in a hot pink floral midi dress with a beret on her head and a button-up cardigan layered on top.

Her exact dress? This Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini floral-jacquard sleeveless midi dress. It’s $1,070 — and almost completely sold out. Sad you missed out? Let Us introduce you to this Prettygarden dress instead with a similar vibe.

Get the Prettygarden Halter-Neck Summer Maxi Dress for just $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Pink is the color of the summer, and this frock features multiple shades of the blushing hue — plus red for contrast. The look’s bright and bold floral print is sure to turn heads. Maxi dresses are incredibly in right now as well!

You’re more than welcome to grab a beret, pumps and cardigan if you want to truly channel Carrie Bradshaw, but feel free to wear the piece with flats or sandals on your feet. Dress it up or dinner, dress it down for brunch. Just make sure someone takes a cute photo of you for IG!

