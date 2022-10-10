And Just Like That … they’re back! Filming has begun on season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series — and the fashion is glorious, to say the least.

Sarah Jessica Parker and other cast members have been spotted out in New York, giving onlookers a sneak peek at what styles viewers will get to see in the upcoming second installation. On October 5, 2022, Parker — who stars as Carrie Bradshaw — was spotted in a faded green jumpsuit, which she paired with Dior heels and a tiny Fendi anklet handbag.

While the miniature purse gave the look an unexpected edge, it was her other accessory, however, that stole the show. The Hocus Pocus star finalized the look with a Pigeon clutch from JW Anderson. The bag is an exact replica of the popular New York bird and retails for $890. (As fans recall, this isn’t the first animal-inspired look Carrie has donned. Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth) famously gifted Parker’s character with a Judith Leiber swan bag in season 2 of Sex and the City.)

Alongside Parker was Kristin Davis, who portrays Charlotte York. For the occasion, Davis looked as dainty as ever in a sheer blouse that was adorned with a hot pink ribbon. She styled the piece with a classic pencil skirt, black pointed-toe heels and a posh white handbag.

HBO Max announced in March 2022 — just over one month after the finale debuted — that the spinoff had been renewed. “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” showrunner Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just Like That … our Sex life is back.”

Season 1 of And Just Like That premiered in December 2021 and followed Carrie as she navigates her 50s following the death of her husband, Mr. Big. In addition to Parker and Davis, Cynthia Nixon also returned to reprise her role as Miranda Hobbes. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the original series and two movies, did not come back for the revival.

Though entertaining, And Just Like That was met with sadness and controversy. In September 2021, Willie Garson, who starred as Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch, died of pancreatic cancer at age 57. The actor had already filmed a handful of AJLT episodes, but he was originally scheduled to appear in all 10.

Additionally, Mr. Big was killed off in the first episode. The shocking death came one week before multiple women would come forward, accusing Noth of sexual assault. The actor denied the allegations, but a planned cameo for his character, Mr. Big, in the season finale was scrapped.

As for what fans can expect for the next chapter, Parker told Entertainment Tonight in September 2022: “Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief.”

To see more fashion moments from the set of And Just Like That, keep scrolling: