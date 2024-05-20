Sarah Jessica Parker surprised fans with an interesting accessory while filming season 3 of And Just Like That.
Parker, 59, who portrays Carrie Bradshaw in the series, was spotted on set in a voluminous hat in New York City on Monday, May 20. The Cloud Hat, designed by Maryam Keyhani, featured an orange gingham print that extended a foot above her head and fell onto her shoulders. It was complete with a knot in the back and white ribbon straps to tie below the chin.
After fans spotted Parker in the accessory, they shared their candid thoughts via social media.
“That’s one ridiculous hat indeed,” one social media user wrote via TikTok, as another added, “I thought this hat was a joke 😬.” While some friends criticized the unique design, others praised the piece. “She makes it looks so chic,” a fan commented. A second agreed, “Ngl I love the hat 😂.”
Parker paired the fascinator with white Dr. Scholls sandals and a colorful striped dress from Turner Vintage featuring puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.
Parker was seen shooting with Sarita Choudhury, who plays Carrie’s pal Seema Patel in the series. Choudhury, 59, opted for a pastel outfit including a chic halter top finished with silver hardware and pleated trousers. She teamed her getup with a chrome belt and matching heels.
Earlier this month, Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) were seen in more colorful outfits while filming scenes in the Big Apple.
Davis, 59, stayed true to her character in a black ruffled blouse and tweed pink miniskirt. She accessorized with blue rimmed sunglasses, a leather purse and pastel heels.
Parker, 53, for her part donned a red, yellow, purple and green striped top and leather skirt. She added chic heels to her outfit and funky black and white shades.
Season 3 of And Just Like That is not expected to be released until 2025.