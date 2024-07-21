Samantha Jones has not returned to the Big Apple for good, as star Kim Cattrall denied her involvement in And Just Like That season 3.

After a fan theorized whether Cattrall’s Samantha could make another cameo on the Max spinoff, the actress shut it down in a succinct message.

“Aw that’s so kind but I’m not,” Cattrall, 67, wrote via X on Sunday, July 21, adding a lips emoji.

Cattrall was one of the four main stars of Sex and the City, which aired on HBO between 1998 and 2004, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes). All four women returned for two feature films before Max greenlit a And Just Like That spinoff. Only Cattrall opted against returning amid rumors of a feud with Parker, 59, who has denied the allegations.

AJLT wrote off Samantha during season 1, having Carrie explain that the publicist “fired [her] as a friend.” At the time, Carrie no longer needed to employ a publicist given the world’s shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Samantha moved to London and later sent a floral arrangement and condolences when Carrie’s husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died suddenly after suffering a heart attack during a Peloton workout.

While AJLT maintained its focus on Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda for seasons 1 and 2, Samantha did make a brief cameo in last year’s finale. In the August 2023 episode, Samantha and Carrie mended their relationship with a phone call.

Samantha called her frenemy to say goodbye to Carrie’s beloved East Village brownstone, which she had sold to move into a new Manhattan place with rekindled flame Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

“Thank you for everything you f—king fabulous, fabulous flat,” Samantha says before Carrie asks why she was putting on a British Accent. “Who’s Samantha? This is Annabelle Bronstein.”

Samantha previously assumed Annabelle’s identity during the season 6 episode “Boy Interrupted,” pretending to be the British woman as a way to gain access to the exclusive Soho House pool on a sweltering summer day.

Samantha had been on the waitlist for membership but jumped at the chance to go inside when she learned the real Annabelle left her pass behind. Samantha was ultimately kicked out when the actual member returned.

AJLT season 3 is currently filming and is slated to debut on Max in 2025. Further details about the story lines or an exact return date have not been confirmed.