Kim Cattrall will finally return as Samantha Jones on season 2 of And Just Like That, but her fellow Sex and the City costars have hinted that her cameo isn’t necessarily a sign of a more to come.

“Now that [fans] know about it, it seems like this very large thing, but it’s not really a very large thing,” Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York on the Max series, told Entertainment Weekly on June 20. “So, I’m hoping that people are happy.”

Before AJLT premiered in December 2021, Davis’ colleagues had made it clear that Cattrall wouldn’t be back for the revival series after she declined to participate in a third SATC film.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie Bradshaw, explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022. “You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s someplace they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”

Though Cattrall didn’t appear in season 1, AJLT writers explained her absence by saying that Samantha had moved to London after she stopped working as Carrie’s book publicist. Carrie exchanged a handful of text messages with Samantha throughout the episodes, but Cattrall herself was never shown on screen.

Cattrall later said she found it “odd” that Samantha was still discussed in the world of AJLT. “I don’t know how to feel about it. It’s so finite for me, so it doesn’t continue,” she told Variety in May 2022. “This feels like an echo of the past. Other than the really wonderful feeling of — it’s rare in my business — people wanting more, especially at 65. That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much.”

One year later, however, news broke that Cattrall would return to AJLT after all, albeit in a small cameo role where Samantha has a brief phone conversation with Carrie. According to Variety, Patricia Field dressed Cattrall for her role, which was filmed without any of the main cast members or showrunner Michael Patrick King. Field was the costume designer for the original run of SATC, but she didn’t return for AJLT because she was already working on Netflix’s Emily in Paris.

“I was really excited about the idea,” Parker told Entertainment Tonight of Cattrall’s return on June 20. “I thought it was a really good idea and I was thrilled that, you know, we could make it happen and that it worked for her and it’s just really nice to see. It’s really nice. I was really pleased.”

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on Max Thursday, June 22. Keep scrolling for everything the cast and crew have said about Cattrall’s return: