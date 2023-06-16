Sex and the City fans were shocked to learn that Kim Cattrall will appear in season 2 of And Just Like That — and so was Sarita Choudhury, who plays Seema Patel.

“[It was] hysteria,” the Homeland alum, 56, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 13. “I found out like [the world] found out. I read it and I remember I was just like, ‘What?! How did I not know this?'”

While the Green Knight actress thinks the cameo is “super exciting,” she’s still waiting to see whether the small role turns into something bigger. “It’s not so much hoping or not hoping,” she explained. “I literally am like, ‘Wait, how can you just do a cameo? Where does that lead to?’ It plants a seed in everyone’s head. Is just a cameo possible? I don’t know.”

Cattrall, 66, famously did not return for season 1 of the SATC revival series after playing publicity maven Samantha Jones throughout the series’ original run and in the two movies. Last year, the Mannequin actress claimed that no one actually offered her the chance to appear in AJLT.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” she told Variety in May 2022. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Sarah Jessica Parker previously said she would respect her former costar’s wishes and not ask her back for AJLT, which depicts Samantha as living in London and maintaining a distant relationship with Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis).

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” the Emmy winner, 58, told Variety in February 2022. “After we didn’t do the third movie and the studio couldn’t meet what she wanted to do, we have to hear her and listen to her and what was important to her. It didn’t fit into what was important or needed for us.”

Last month, however, news broke that Cattrall will make a cameo in the upcoming second season for a single scene in the finale. According to Variety, Samantha will have a brief phone conversation with Carrie. Cattrall reportedly filmed the scene without interacting with Parker or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Choudhury, for her part, thinks Cattrall’s role is “gonna be fun” even though it’s small. The Madam Secretary alum added that the new episodes are “very energetic,” which she hopes comes through to viewers.

“I hope in this season [that fans] get a lot of energy for the summer to literally go out, date or dance or just get out of the house and get away from post-COVID,” she told Us. “We got a little slumber.”

Season 2 of And Just Like That premieres on Max Thursday, June 22.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi