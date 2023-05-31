SATC’ Miracle! Kim Cattrall to Make ‘And Just Like That' Season 2 Cameo

And just like that, the Sex and the City foursome will share the screen once more when Kim Cattrall makes a surprise visit to And Just Like That.

According to a Variety report on Wednesday, May 31, Cattrall, 66, is slated to appear in a single scene during the season 2 finale. Per the outlet, Cattrall’s Samantha Jones will have a brief phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw. The How I Met Your Father star reportedly did not interact with Parker, 58, or showrunner Michael Patrick King when she filmed her appearance.

When AJLT premiered its first season in December 2021, Cattrall’s Samantha was notably absent though her TV besties — Carrie, Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) — all returned. In the debut episode, it is briefly mentioned that Samantha moved to London after growing apart from her pals.

“Well, what is there to say? I told her that, you know, because of what the book business is now, it just didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist,” Parker’s Carrie explained on the show. “She said, ‘Fine,’ and then fired me as a friend. I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Cattrall — whose character later texted Carrie in the season finale, seemingly teasing a reconciliation — had played the sex-positive, confident publicist on the original series, which aired on HBO from 1998 and 2004. She later returned for both feature-length films before ultimately opting to skip the once-planned third movie (and AJLT) amid rumors of a set feud with Parker.

The Canada native and the Hocus Pocus star had long denied any bad blood between them before Cattrall claimed in 2018 that Parker was “cruel” toward her. The Broadway alum has since refuted her former costar’s allegations.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim because I’ve been so careful about not ever wanting to say anything that is unpleasant,” Parker said on the “Awards Chatter” podcast in June 2022. “There has been one person talking. … I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

Despite the alleged feud with Cattrall, Parker and her AJLT costars asserted that the Ice Princess star was never meant to join them on the MAX reboot, which was renewed for a second season in March 2022.

And Just Like That season 2 premieres on Thursday, June 22 on MAX.