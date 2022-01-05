The final act. The And Just Like That creative team has reportedly made the decision to remove an upcoming cameo of Chris Noth after the actor was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

According to TVLine, Noth, 67, was slated to appear in one more episode of the Sex and the City revival next month: the season 1 finale. The scene was meant to mark Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) finding closure following the death of her husband, Mr. Big. The pivotal moment was set to happen in Paris, France, where Noth and Parker, 56, were previously photographed filming scenes for the series.

The news comes one month after several women came forward with allegations against the Law & Order alum, telling The Hollywood Reporter that they were triggered by recent promotion for And Just Like That. One woman, who used the name Zoe in the story, claimed that Noth “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004 shortly after she met him through her job at a high-profile firm that dealt with celebrity clients.

The second woman, Lily, allegedly met the actor in 2015 when she was 25. She claimed that Noth assaulted her in his New York City apartment after a night of drinking.

After the report was published, the Wisconsin native denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” he said on December 16. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Shortly after Lily and Zoe (both used pseudonyms to protect their identities) came forward with their allegations, actress Zoe Lister-Jones claimed that Noth behaved inappropriately when she worked at a nightclub he owned in her 20s.

“On the few occasions he would show up, he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter,” the Life in Pieces alum claimed in a statement posted via Instagram on December 16. “That same year I was a guest star on Law and Order and it was his first episode returning as a detective after SATC. He was drunk on set.”

Lister-Jones alleged that her then-costar got close to her during one take, “sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.”

In the aftermath of the accusations, Noth’s And Just Like That costars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis issued a joint statement in response to the news.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” read a message shared to all three stars’ Instagram Stories on December 20. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

That same day, Noth was dropped from his role on the CBS series The Equalizer. “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” the network and Universal Television said in a joint statement.

Us Weekly has reached out to HBO Max for comment.