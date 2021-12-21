The cast of Sex and the City is breaking their silence after Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Following a December 16 report from The Hollywood Reporter, in which two women came forward with allegations against the 67-year-old actor, Noth’s former costars are starting to speak out.

Triggered by the publicity for the SATC spinoff, And Just Like That, two women accused Noth of sexual misconduct in incidents that happened a decade apart.

One of the accusers, who goes by Zoe in the THR report, claimed that Noth “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004 after meeting him at a high-profile celebrity firm. Zoe, who was 22 at the time, alleged that he would “flirt” with her at the Los Angeles office and invited her to his West Hollywood apartment. After he kissed her, Zoe claimed he assaulted her.

“It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she told the magazine. “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.”

The second accuser, who goes by Lily in the story, claimed she met Noth in 2015 while working as a server in the VIP section of a New York City nightclub, which has since closed. Lily, who was 25 at the time of the alleged incident, said he invited her to his NYC apartment after a night of drinking.

“He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” she claimed. (Noth married Tara Wilson in 2012. The couple share sons Orion, 13, and Keats, 21 months.)

Lily alleged that during that visit, Noth began “having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. … I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

Noth refuted both women’s allegations in a December 16 statement to Us Weekly.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross,” he stated. “The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

The Law & Order alum reprised his role of Carrie Bradshaw’s husband (Sarah Jessica Parker), Mr. Big, on And Just Like, which premiered on December 9 — albeit briefly. At the end of the first episode, Big has a heart attack and dies after riding his Peloton bike.

Noth later poked fun at his demise in a commercial for the exercise equipment company, which saw a dive in its stock prices after the episode aired. The ad saw the Wisconsin native teaming up with Ryan Reynolds and Jess King, the real Peloton instructor who played his fake trainer, Allegra, in And Just Like That.

After third woman came forward on December 17, Noth’s team released another statement which read in part: “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.” As the allegations made headlines, his Peloton ad was removed from the internet, he was dropped by his talent agency and he was pulled from the CBS series Equalizer.

Scroll through to see what the cast of SATC has said so far:

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).