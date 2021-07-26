Welcome back! The Sex and the City cast is filming the revival series, And Just Like That, and the photos have fans more excited than Carrie Bradshaw at a Manolo Blahnik sale.

Sarah Jessica Parker returns as Carrie alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt for sequel series, which is due on HBO Max in 2022. Ever since filming began in July, the trio, who also serve as executive producers, have been photographed filming on the streets of Manhattan, and behind-the-scenes snaps show them looking as chic as ever.

The 10-episode series is set to follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as the navigate life as 50-somethings. Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones is not returning for the series, but there will be plenty of familiar faces.

Chris Noth is set to appear as Carrie’s true love, Mr. Big/John Preston, Evan Handler will again play Charlotte’s husband, Harry Goldenblatt, and David Eigenberg reprises his role as Steve Brady, with whom Miranda shares a son. Willie Garson and Mario Cantone return as Stanford Blatch and Anthony Martino, who married in 2010’s Sex and the City 2 film.

Bridget Moynahan has also been spotted on set in New York City, confirming that Big’s ex-wife Natasha will appear for the first time since the third season of the original show aired in 2000.

Some new faces have already been spotted in the BTS pics. In late July, Charlotte and Miranda’s children appeared to be on the set. Nixon and Eigenberg stood next to a tall redhead, who certainly looks like he could play a grown-up Brady, Miranda and Steve’s son. The lawyer gave birth in 2002, which would make her son about 20 in the new streaming show.

The set photos included Charlotte with two young women that look like they could be the former art dealer’s daughters. Charlotte and Harry adopted Lily from China in the 2006 series finale, and Rose was born in the 2008 SATC movie. The set photos show the potential Lily actress wearing a Charlotte-like flowery dress while the presumed Rose is wearing something a little funkier, pairing a tuxedo t-shirt and a hat over her girly frock.

The roster of new characters also includes Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez as Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer, stand-up comedian who often features Carrie on their podcast. Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman have also been announced as new cast members, but no details have been released about their connection to the primary trio.

Of course, the biggest character is always the city. New York City is home to the production, and the show has already visited some iconic landmarks, such as the Whitney Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to film new scenes.

