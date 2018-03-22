America has a princess. Fox is set to air a two-hour special titled Meghan Markle: An American Princess on Friday, May 11, about actress Meghan Markle who is marrying Prince Harry the week after the documentary’s premiere.

“Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe,” Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials for Fox, told Variety for a story published Thursday, March 22. “With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle.”

The special will take a look back at the American actress’ life before she started dating the British royal, including details about her upbringing, her early life as well as her acting career and her activism. According to the publication, the documentary will feature interviews from journalist Piers Morgan, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter and Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant.

The U.K. TV production company Spun Gold is behind the project. “An American Princess will provide viewers with the definitive inside story of the most talked-about wedding of the year, packed with exclusive insights into how Meghan and the world’s most famous family will change each other’s lives,” managing director of Spun Gold, Daniela Neumann, said.

As previously reported, the royal, 33, and the actress, 36, began dating around July 2016, and the couple announced their engagement to the public in November 2017. It was also revealed in January that the actress would be leaving her show Suits. The invitations to the May 19 nuptials at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle have been sent out to around 600 people, Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, March 22.

Meghan Markle: An American Princess will air on Fox on Friday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.