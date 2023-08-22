Melissa Joan Hart poked fun at Candace Cameron Bure for once playing an evil witch during an old episode of Boy Meets World.

“It’s so funny now because, like, I can’t tell you how many people in bible study and whatnot will say to me like, ‘I wasn’t allowed to watch [Sabrina the Teenage Witch] because it was about witchcraft,’ but then you think about Candace, who is such a devout Christian — and she’s known for that now — and she’s playing the satanic witch!” Hart, 47, said during the Monday, August 2,1 episode of “Pod Meets World,” which is hosted by Will Friedle, Rider Strong and Danielle Fishel.

Hart and Bure, 47, guest starred on a season 5 episode of the iconic ‘90s show titled “The Witches of Pennbrook.” Bure snagged the role in 1995 after wrapping up Full House, which was part of the TGIF lineup with BMW and Sabrina.

In the episode, Bure’s character, Millie, moved into an apartment on the same floor as Friedle, now 47, Strong, now 43, and Matthew Lawrence’s characters Eric, Shawn and Jack, respectively.

Millie threw herself at Jack so she can have access to the trio’s balcony to perform a spell. Eric walked in on her as she is surrounded by candles and speaking to Satan vowing to do his bidding on Halloween.

While attempting to sacrifice Jack and gain ownership of the guys’ apartment, Eric took Millie and her coven down by reciting a spell he used from his “Witchcraft for Dummies” book. The incantation forced the women to leave and return their apartment to them.

In the episode, Hart made a brief cameo as her iconic TV character Sabrina Spellman. In the final scene, Sabrina and Eric are on the balcony, ready to head out on a date. Eric noted he was nervous to go on a date after Jack’s previous relationship with Millie, while Sabrina — who is a witch — teased, “What’s so spooky about that?”

“I never as Sabrina, I think ever played a satanic [witch],” Hart quipped on Monday. “That’s hilarious to me.

Following Bure’s role on BMW, she went on to be outspoken about her conservative values and Christianity faith. In April 2022, Bure announced that she was leaving Hallmark Media after working with them for 13 years for a new role with Great American Media.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” she said in a statement at the time. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

Seven months later, Bure opened up about her decision to leave Hallmark and confessed she wanted to work with Great American Media to “keep traditional marriage at the core.” Her comments led to backlash from the public and several stars.

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network. I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support,” she claimed following the criticism. “I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”