Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart is reflecting on her patriotic wardrobe request in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever shared this but after #september11 our nation came together in so many beautiful ways to stand with neighbors and against terrorism,” Joan Hart, 47, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21. “On #SabrinaTheTeenageWitch I insisted on wearing red, white and blue in every episode (as did my co-stars) as a small symbol of our support for a nation in mourning and confusion.”

The actress also shared a TikTok montage of the cast’s patriotic outfits throughout season 6 of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which premiered in October 2001. “Here [the outfits] are compiled into one spot. 🇺🇸,” Joan Hart wrote. In the video, the show’s cast can be seen wearing a range of looks, from subtle red and blue pieces to full-on American flag-patterned shirts.

Joan Hart’s comments come after the TikTok she reposted had gone viral, racking up more than 400k “likes” and nearly 3,000 comments reacting to the compilation of America-themed outfits.

Joan Hart starred as Sabrina Spellman, a teenager with magical powers who lives with her eccentric aunts, on the ABC/WB sitcom from 1996 to 2003. Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick played Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda, respectively, decades-old witches who helped raise Sabrina and teach her to control her growing magic. The unconventional family is rounded out by a talking black cat named Salem, voiced by Nick Bakay. Nate Richert, Jenna Leigh Green, Michelle Beaudoin, Elisa Donovan and Soleil Moon Frye also costarred in the show.

While she may have been a ‘90s sensation — along with Sabrina, she also starred on Clarissa Explains It All — Joan Hart’s kids aren’t amused by her work as an actress.

“They want nothing to do with it,” Joan Hart exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023. “They think it’s weird. And you know what, I kind of get that. They’re like, ‘It’s just weird. I don’t want to watch you on TV and I don’t want to watch you kiss another man in a Christmas movie.”

Joan Hart shares sons Mason, 18, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 11, with her husband Mark Wilkerson, whom she wed in 2003.

“It’s a little weird to see people out of context the way you know them,” Joan Hart added. “I think they will someday, especially, to be honest, my son has a friend named Sabrina right now, so she’s around a lot recently and it’s all very weird.”

When it comes to her onscreen romances, Joan Hart says her husband “ignores all that.”

“Luckily, he doesn’t pay attention to that stuff. He rarely looks at my social media or anything like that,” Joan Hart told Us. “We don’t often sit down and watch my stuff.”