Keeping in touch! Meredith Monroe revealed that the Dawson’s Creek cast stay in contact via a group text chain.

“Yeah, we were just talking about that. We’ve been having fun and reconnecting,” Monroe, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, July 28, at Michael B. Jordan and Lupus L.A.’s 2nd annual MBJAM. “It’s been a blessing to see everyone again. I think it just comes in and out. All of our lives have gone in crazy different directions. It’s sometimes you grab a moment with somebody and sometimes it’s years. The nice thing is when we see each other, we pick up right where we left off.”

Monroe, who starred on the hit series as Andie McPhee during its six-season run from 1998 to 2003, shared more details about the group chat Entertainment Tonight. “James [Van Der Beek], Josh [Jackson], Katie [Holmes], we’re all in a group text,” she said of her former costars. “We reconnected and now we have a group text going again, so that’s been nice.”

While chatting with ET on Saturday, Monroe also reflected on her early days on set with Holmes, who starred as Joey Potter. “It was so nerve-wracking. When I knew I got the job, I was still in L.A. and giddy with excitement,” she recalled. “Then I remember getting on the plane to Wilmington, North Carolina, and I was, like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. Oh my God.’ I started freaking out.”

But Holmes, 39, helped ease her fears. “Then I got there and Josh and James were amazing, Michelle [Williams] was amazing, but Katie totally gave it to me,” she teased. “She said, ‘Oh, yeah, you know, we had somebody come in last year and they were going to be a new series regular, but we got rid of them after one or two episodes.’ I was, like, ‘What?’ She said, ‘I’m just kidding! What do you want to drink?’ And I was, like, ‘Oh my God, my heart just stopped. Gimme a second!’”

Van Der Beek, Holmes, Jackson and Williams reunited in March for the 20-year anniversary of the show’s premiere in a cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly.

