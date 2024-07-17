New York Mets announcer Howie Rose came under fire for joking about country star Ingrid Andress entering rehab after her viral performance at the MLB Home Run Derby.

“I will make sure my ears say hi to her. They’re in rehab too,” Rose, the Mets’ radio play-by-play man on WCBS 880, posted via X on Tuesday, July 16.

Rose was immediately met with backlash, even from some of his dedicated followers. “Howie I normally like your sense of humor but this ain’t it man,” one person commented.

“Love and respect you Howie, but this is cruel and wildly out of line,” another wrote. “Wow! Disappointing to hear you speak so nasty about someone who came forward about struggling with addiction,” added another follower.

Related: 5 Things to Know About Viral National Anthem Singer Ingrid Andress Sara Kauss/FilmMagic Ingrid Andress sang the national anthem at the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby — and it was a performance that few will forget. Monday, July 15, brought out all of Major League Baseball’s power hitters, but Home Run Derby winner Teoscar Hernández was hardly the name on everybody’s lips. Andress, 32, is a […]

After receiving heat for his remark, Rose, 70, followed up, “Okay, maybe that was harsh. Can’t all be gems.”

Andress, 32, was the talk of the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 15, in Arlington, Texas, where her off-key rendition of the national anthem became social media fodder.

The following day, Andress candidly admitted what went wrong.

“I’m not gonna bulls–t y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress posted. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition.”

Andress concluded, “I’ll let y’all know know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”

After Andress’ performance, Rose immediately let his thoughts be known. “Just a thought. What must the rejected auditions for anthem singer at the Home Run Derby have sounded like?” he wrote via X.

Related: The Most Memorable ‘Star-Spangled Banner' Performances Over the Years Getty Images (3) The United States national anthem is, within the singing community, considered one of the hardest songs to perform. Some celebrities have certifiably slayed their live renditions of the tune, while others missed the mark. In July 2024, country star Ingrid Andress went viral for her unique take on “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which […]

Despite Rose’s criticism, Andress was met with an outpouring of love and support after making her rehab announcement.

“You’ve got this. Sending encouragement and love ❤️,” country singer Cassadee Pope commented on Andress’ Instagram post.

Actress Lucy Hale, who has been open about her own battle with alcoholism, sent her words of encouragement. “I’m so sorry you’re going through this,” the Pretty Little Liars alum commented. “Sending you a lot of my thoughts. Take care of you & you’re going to come out of this so much stronger❤️.”

Former American Idol judge and prolific songwriter Kara DioGuardi left a message for Andress’ detractors. She wrote, “To the people who know nothing about this woman or her talent, Shame on you for having no compassion or empathy.”