MBJ to the rescue! Michael B. Jordan’s role as Killmonger in Black Panther caused plenty of reactions from viewers, but it left a lasting impression on one fan in particular.

Jordan, 31, showed off his muscular physique during a shirtless scene in the film and it shocked filmgoer Sophia Robb so much that it caused her to clench her jaw, breaking her retainer. Now the Creed actor is stepping up to help.

Her reaction went viral after her orthodontist shared the story on Tumblr. “One of my patients came in for an emergency visit because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off,” the orthodontist wrote along with two images of Jordan from the film. “She clenched her teeth so f—king hard she snapped it. This tiny 17-year-old girl thirsting so goddamn hard she busted steel.”

“Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself,” Robb, 18, tweeted along with screenshots of the post. Her tweet has since received more than 135,000 retweets and it caught the attention of The Wire alum.

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers 🤷🏾‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them 😅 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

“Since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers let me know if I can replace them,” the actor tweeted at the fan on Tuesday, March 6, with a nervous smiling emoji and followed her. When SYFY WIRE asked Robb if she would be accepting the actor’s offer, she said: “Sadly no! My insurance already covered it, he was sweet for offering, though.”

RIP my retainer @michaelb4jordan I am HONORED and GRATEFUL pic.twitter.com/IFfdKiCW0i — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 6, 2018

Robb also opened up to Buzzfeed about snapping her retainer halfway through the movie. “So it was the scene where Killmonger took his shirt off for the battle to become king of Wakanda. I pressed my tongue against my permanent retainer and clenched my jaw so hard that the wire disconnected from my teeth,” she said, adding that the Marvel film “honestly was worth breaking my retainer over.” The fan has also added the experience to her Twitter bio, writing: “I’m the girl who broke her retainer over Michael B Jordan in Black Panther.”

Since the film’s theatrical release on February 16, it has broken box office records, making a projected $235 million during its opening weekend. It has also received support from Hollywood’s biggest names, including Ryan Reynolds, Viola Davis and Michelle Obama.

