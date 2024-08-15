Michael C. Hall is thrilled to mold his performance as Dexter around the upcoming prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

“The scripts they’ve executed are fantastic,” Hall, 53, told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, August 14. “I can’t wait, like as a fan, to watch it, and as an actor, to spend time seeing real footage of things that I’ve sort of tried to imagine for myself when I imagine what Dexter’s early days [were like].”

Hall played the titular role of the fictional serial killer from 2006 to 2013. Original Sin is set in 1991 and is focused on Dexter’s (Patrick Gibson) transition from student to avenging serial killer (and member of the Miami Metro Police Department).

With help from his father, Harry (Christian Slater), Dexter will begin his search to find and kill people who he believes should be eliminated from society. In addition to Gibson, 29, and Slater, 54, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu and Reno Wilson round out the cast.

Hall is excited to have more of a reference for his character, adding, “Now I’m going to have this technicolor version of his memories to refer to.”

Hall said the series will help guide him as he reprises the role in Dexter: Resurrection.

“I think it will help inform my experience of whatever comes next in the other series, which I can only speak vaguely about at this point,” Hall said about his return to the franchise. “It’s pretty heady. It’s so gratifying.”

It’s not the first time that Dexter has returned to our screens since 2013. After the OG series earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, a spinoff titled New Blood was released in 2021 but ended one year later. It remains unclear how Hall will star as Dexter on another show since his character has died — multiple times over.

“I’m on the inside to a certain degree and I have a sense of what’s coming but I’m really excited,” Hall shared while speaking with EW about the future of the Dexter universe. “I’ve spent so much time with this character and to go back and have all the imaginative blanks filled in is going to be great.”

Dexter: Original Sin is set to premiere on Paramount+ in December. Dexter: Resurrection will debut in summer 2025.