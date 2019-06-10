If it were up to Michael Urie, the cast of Ugly Betty would be back in the newsroom, er, on set ASAP filming a reboot.

“Oh, I would love that. We all would love that,” the Partners actor, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 9. “I don’t know.”

As for if Urie and his costars remain in contact, he gushed: “We do! We all keep in touch a little bit and some of us keep in touch a lot. I was texting with Becki Newton today. I saw Vanessa [Williams], like, a week ago. We’re still really close. I get to go, ‘I just saw you tonight on the red carpet.’ It’s a [like a] family.”

Urie also explained that he and his TV family have tried to garner interest from a streaming network for a revival.

“We have tried to get Hulu to do it because it’s playing on Hulu right now,” he told Us. “It hasn’t materialized, but, you know, the fans still really want it and I know that we would all do it, you know. We just, we love each other. If they wanted it, we would do it.”

Ugly Betty aired on ABC for four seasons from 2006 to 2010. Urie starred as Marc St. James on the rom-com alongside America Ferrera (Betty Suarez), Eric Mabius (Daniel Meade), Tony Plana (Ignacio Suarez), Ana Ortiz (Hilda Suarez) Becki Newton (Amanda Tanen), Mark Indelicato (Justin Suarez) and Vanessa Williams (Wilhelmina Slater.)

Seven years after the show ended, Urie and Williams, 56, reunited to wish the series’ leading lady a happy birthday in a sweet video in honor of Ferrera, now 35.

“Happy birthday, America!” Urie and Williams said in unison in the Instagram video at the time. “Thirty-three, huh? Can’t believe it!”

And the heartfelt message didn’t go unnoticed. “Well that’s my life made,” Ferrera wrote after she reposted the clip. “I love these two with every fiber of my being. Met them when I was 21 and we have grown more in love every year!”

