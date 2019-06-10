Exclusive

Michael Urie Dishes on the Potential of an ‘Ugly Betty’ Reboot: ‘We All Would Love’ to Do It!

If it were up to Michael Urie, the cast of Ugly Betty would be back in the newsroom, er, on set ASAP filming a reboot.

Michael Urie talks about “Ugly Betty” at the 2019 Tony Awards.

“Oh, I would love that. We all would love that,” the Partners actor, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on the red carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on Sunday, June 9. “I don’t know.”

As for if Urie and his costars remain in contact, he gushed: “We do! We all keep in touch a little bit and some of us keep in touch a lot. I was texting with Becki Newton today. I saw Vanessa [Williams], like, a week ago. We’re still really close. I get to go, ‘I just saw you tonight on the red carpet.’ It’s a [like a] family.”

Vanessa Williams, Ana Ortiz, Ashley Jensen, Silvio Horta, Michael Uri, America Ferrera, Rebecca Romijn, Judith Light, Eric Mabius, Tony Plana, and (front row) Mark Indelicato attend the Ugly Betty Reunion at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, TX on Saturday, June 11, 2016. Rick Kern/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Urie also explained that he and his TV family have tried to garner interest from a streaming network for a revival.

“We have tried to get Hulu to do it because it’s playing on Hulu right now,” he told Us. “It hasn’t materialized, but, you know, the fans still really want it and I know that we would all do it, you know. We just, we love each other. If they wanted it, we would do it.”

Michael Urie as Marc on “Ugly Betty.” Andrew Eccles/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images

Ugly Betty aired on ABC for four seasons from 2006 to 2010. Urie starred as Marc St. James on the rom-com alongside America Ferrera (Betty Suarez), Eric Mabius (Daniel Meade), Tony Plana (Ignacio Suarez), Ana Ortiz (Hilda Suarez) Becki Newton (Amanda Tanen), Mark Indelicato (Justin Suarez) and Vanessa Williams (Wilhelmina Slater.)

Seven years after the show ended, Urie and Williams, 56, reunited to wish the series’ leading lady a happy birthday in a sweet video in honor of Ferrera, now 35.

“Happy birthday, America!” Urie and Williams said in unison in the Instagram video at the time. “Thirty-three, huh? Can’t believe it!”

And the heartfelt message didn’t go unnoticed. “Well that’s my life made,” Ferrera wrote after she reposted the clip. “I love these two with every fiber of my being. Met them when I was 21 and we have grown more in love every year!”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

